Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title

Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the Butch Buchholz championship trophy after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev (R) celebrates with the Butch Buchholz championship trophy after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) (L) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev serves against Jannik Sinner (ITA) (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Jannik Sinner (ITA) serves against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title
Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand against Jannik Sinner (ITA) (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
03 Apr 2023 03:30AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 04:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniil Medvedev beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 to win the Miami Open on Sunday for his fourth title of the year and 19th overall.

The jubilant fourth seed pumped his fist after pounding an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win on a hot and humid day at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Medvedev was playing in his fifth consecutive final after triumphs in Doha, Rotterdam and Dubai before finishing runner-up at Indian Wells last month.

Sinner took an early lead when he grabbed the first service break of the match with a shoestring volley for a 3-2 lead.

But as he would all day long, Medvedev answered right back, breaking to level at 3-3 when Sinner's forehand hit the net cord and landed out of bounds.

Sinner, 21, appeared to struggle in the sweltering conditions and called on the trainer for some assistance before eighth game.

Serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Sinner shanked a backhand that gave Medvedev two set point opportunities and he converted the first one when the Italian 10th seed's errant forehand found the net.

Medvedev broke Sinner for 3-1 in the second set and cruised from there, his powerful groundstrokes and impenetrable defence carrying him to the finish.

With the win Medvedev improved to 6-0 lifetime against Sinner, who also made the Miami final in 2021 and is still searching for his first Masters 1000 title.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.