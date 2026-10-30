Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Oct 30 : Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field.

Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will not compete due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since 2023 and claimed four titles.

Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and eased through the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the second set and closed out the match with another break.

Medvedev will face either Tommy Paul or Alcaraz for a place in the final.