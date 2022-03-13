Logo
Medvedev cruises through first match as world number one
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 25, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

13 Mar 2022 05:29AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 06:45AM)
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. : Newly-crowned world number one Daniil Medvedev dispatched Tomas Machac 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to cruise into the third round of Indian Wells.

Medvedev's powerful serve and almost impenetrable defence proved too much for the Czech qualifier to handle on a hot day in the Southern California desert.

The Russian received a warm welcome from the crowd on Stadium One when he was introduced as the world's top men's player after the match.

"This is the first time I have heard this and people clapped so thanks a lot for the nice welcome," Medvedev said.

The 26-year-old U.S. Open champion is seeking his first win at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal was playing American Sebastian Korda after Medvedev's match, seeking his fourth title at the event.

Before his match, Nadal announced that he would not compete at the Miami Open, which starts later this month.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

