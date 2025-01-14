Medvedev destroys net camera in huge scare against Thai wildcard

MELBOURNE : Daniil Medvedev destroyed his racket and a net camera in a mid-match meltdown as he survived a huge scare against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej to reach the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The frustrated Russian whacked his racket five times into the net after dropping serve in the third set before rallying to claim the match 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the afternoon sun at Rod Laver Arena.

The tantrum earned fifth seed Medvedev a code violation for racket abuse and held up play before the fourth set as staff swept up debris from the court.

In the end, the racket rage was probably a net benefit for Medvedev, who used the pause between sets to regroup before steamrolling the world number 418 Thai in the final sets.

"I know that I play better when I play more tennis so I was like, 'Why play one-hour-30 (minutes), minimum three hours to feel my shots better," joked last year's finalist.

"Second and third set I couldn't touch the ball. Full power, everything in - I didn't know what to do.

"He plays like this every match, life can be good, money, girls, casino, whatever.

"I wish he can play like this every match."

The first Thai in a men's Grand Slam main draw since Danai Udomchoke qualified for the 2012 Australian Open, Samrej appeared a complete mismatch on paper, having never played an ATP Tour-level match outside of Davis Cup.

But after a nervous start, giving up the first game with a double fault, the 23-year-old was a revelation.

Though nicknamed "Boom" in Thailand, Samrej worked his way into the match with splendid touch, landing drop shots from virtually anywhere to repeatedly outpoint one of the game's most dogged hustlers.

He also showcased serious firepower, with a bazooka forehand fired down the line earning two set points in the second set.

The plucky Thai took the set blasting down the same line, earning a "thumbs-up" from an impressed Medvedev.

Medvedev was soon fresh out of encouragement for his emboldened opponent, however. The Russian had three break points in the seventh game but Samrej saved all of them, two with drop shots and the third with a deft drop volley.

Soon it was Medvedev scrambling on serve, and after double faulting to give up two break points then drop the game, Medvedev went on his racket-smashing rampage.

Riding a wave of underdog support from the crowd, Samrej blew two out of four set points with botched drop shots on serve but finally broke through with a cracking forehand down the line.

Although a set down and completely rattled, Medvedev re-emerged with his game-face on to put the match back on level terms as Samrej called for pickle juice to treat cramp.

Having regained the momentum, there was no stopping the Russian in the fifth set.

He served out the set to love and will face American qualifier Learner Tien for a place in the third round.

"At the end of last year, this match I probably would have lost it," said Medvedev, a three-times runner-up at Melbourne Park.

"Now it's a new year and new energy ... So I'm happy to win this match."