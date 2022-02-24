Logo
Medvedev dominates Andujar to reach last eight in Acapulco
Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 23, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 16 match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 23, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 23, 2022 Spain's Pablo Andujar in action during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Henry Romero
24 Feb 2022 10:07AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:07AM)
Daniil Medvedev crushed Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-2 in Acapulco on Wednesday and put himself three wins away from victory at the tournament and rising to world number one for the first time.

Top-seeded Medvedev pretended like he might serve underhand on match point but instead thumped his seventh ace, eliciting a smile from the Spaniard who played well but who could not break down the Russian's firm defense.

Medvedev will next face either American Taylor Fritz or Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka as he looks to wrest the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

