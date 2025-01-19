Logo
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2025 Russia's Daniil Medvedev wipes sweat off his face during his second round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Jo/File Photo

19 Jan 2025 12:48PM
MELBOURNE : Daniil Medvedev has been fined a large chunk of his Australian Open prize money for unsportsmanlike conduct at the year's opening Grand Slam, included a racket-smashing meltdown in the first round.

The Russian, 28, whacked his racket into the net five times as his frustration boiled over during his opening victory against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej on Tuesday.

Medvedev incurred a point penalty during his five-sets defeat in the second round by American Learner Tien late on Thursday after throwing his equipment toward the sideline. He then failed to attend the post-match news conference.

The two incidents prompted the Grand Slam's organisers to fine Medvedev a total of $76,000. Players reaching the second round collect around $123,000.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, has earned more than $45 million in prize money during his career.

Source: Reuters

