Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters

Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters
Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev celebrates after his match against Alex de Minaur of Australia (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters
Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alex de Minaur of Australia hits a forehand against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
05 Sep 2023 10:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : After two late-night matches at Flushing Meadows third seed Daniil Medvedev finally finished work 'early' on Monday by taming Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Medvedev has been working the graveyard shift at the U.S. Open, with his previous two matches starting one day and ending early the next, but after a sluggish start he stepped into high gear to speed past 13th seeded De Minaur.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, led their head-to-head meetings 4-2 coming into the match but the Australian had won their last two contests, including a straight sets quarter-final win at the Canadian Open tune-up event.

De Minaur looked like he might make it three straight after taking the opening set on Louis Armstrong before Medvedev found his comfort zone.

Finally starting to dictate play, the Russian broke to win the second set and stepped up the pressure in the third to move in front before calmly closing out a comfortable win.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.