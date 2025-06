Medvedev makes early exit after Wimbledon meltdown

LONDON :Daniil Medvedev found the roasting conditions and a French opponent who had not won a match on grass for three years too hot to handle on Monday as the ninth seed suffered a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 loss to Benjamin Bonzi in the Wimbledon first round.

The Russian, who reached the semi-finals at the All England Club last year, got all hot and bothered as Bonzi brought out what he described as his "A-game" to dispatch the 2021 U.S. Open champion on Court Two, which felt like an oven throughout the three-hour match.

With Medvedev desperate to preserve his 100 per cent record of reaching at least the second round at Wimbledon, he took out his frustrations on his racket, smashing it to the ground after Bonzi had got the better of him yet again in the third set.

But there was no respite for the former world number one.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I was surprised by his level... there was not much I could do," Medvedev told reporters.

"Even when I played good shots today, he had an answer."

While spectators took shade under umbrellas, large-brimmed hats, newspapers and any other makeshift item they could grab to block out the burning sun, the only respite the players got was a 10-minute break at the end of the third set with Wimbledon's heat rule coming into force as the temperature soared above 32 degrees Celsius.

That did little to revive Medvedev, however, as he immediately fell behind 2-0 to world number 64 Bonzi in the fourth set and it was a setback he could not recover from.

When the Russian netted a backhand, it brought up a first match point for Bonzi, and the Frenchman was celebrating his first win over a top-10 player at a major seconds later after Medvedev smacked a forehand long.

"This is special for me today. This is my first top 10 win at a slam. I love this place," a beaming Bonzi told the crowd.

"Daniil is a great player. Sometimes its easier to play an opponent like him in the first round as the players are not used to playing on grass early in the tournament.

"I had nothing to lose and I played my A-game."