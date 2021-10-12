Logo
Medvedev overcomes Krajinovic to set up Dimitrov clash at Indian Wells
Oct 11, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) hits a shot against Filip Krajinovic (SRB) during a third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) hits a shot against Filip Krajinovic (SRB) during a third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Filip Krajinovic (SRB) hits a shot against Daniil Medvedev (RUS) during a third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
12 Oct 2021 03:09PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 03:04PM)
U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday and said he was pleased to reach 50 wins this season.

The top-seeded Russian took to the court following a long rain delay and wasted no time in showing the kind of form that earned him a maiden Grand Slam title last month, going 4-0 up before taking the opening set.

Krajinovic fought back in the second set to lead 4-2 before Medvedev found his groove to force a tie-break, which he dominated to claim the win.

"I feel like I'm trying to play a little bit less ... just playing the biggest tournaments, or the ones that will get me back into shape," Medvedev said.

"So I'm really happy that I managed to get 50 (wins). It means I was doing pretty good in a lot of them.

"Filip is a really tough opponent. He's always playing top tennis, tough matches, especially that second set. There were a lot of ups and downs, but a great level from both."

Up next for world number two Medvedev is Grigor Dimitrov, who beat American Reilly Opelka 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day.

Medvedev's compatriot Andrey Rublev lost 6-4 3-6 7-5 to American Tommy Paul.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

