Medvedev reaches last 16 in Miami, Brooksby up next
Mar 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev serves against Pedro Martinex (ESP) in a third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev serves against Pedro Martinex (ESP) in a third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev reaches for a forehand against Pedro Martinex (ESP) in a third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev (L) shakes hands with Pedro Martinex (ESP)(R) after their third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
29 Mar 2022 04:03AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 04:03AM)
Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez on Monday that put the U.S. Open champion into the last 16 at the Miami Open.

Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic on top of the world rankings if he reaches the Miami semi-finals, fired down 14 aces, won 79per cent of his first-serve points and broke Martinez three times to secure victory in 84 minutes.

"I just felt like I had to be more consistent, and the more consistent one today would win," Medvedev said.

"I managed to just make a few less errors at important moments, serve even better, and it was a small margin but I managed to win and I'm really happy."

Up next for the Russian, who lost his world number one ranking after a surprise third-round loss at Indian Wells two weeks ago, will be American Jenson Brooksby, a 6-3 5-7 6-4 winner over Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

In other action, Spanish 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz will face seasoned Croatian Marin Cilic, while Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicks off the evening session against Australian Alex De Minaur.

Among those in fourth-round action on the women's side on Monday are four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who is playing American Alison Riske, and new world number one Iga Swiatek, who will face 14th seed Coco Gauff.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

