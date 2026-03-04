Medvedev, Rublev to miss exhibition event at Indian Wells amid war-related travel disruptions

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 3 : Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will not arrive in Indian Wells in time to participate in Tuesday night's exhibition event after they were among those impacted by travel disruptions in the wake of the war in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend and the conflict has led to ​airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across parts ​of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sports.

Former world number one Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via a walkover ⁠on Saturday, had been scheduled to play in the Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens doubles event alongside fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva.

American Amanda Anisimova had been paired with Rublev for the popular event on the eve of the main draw of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

American Learner Tien has replaced Rublev and Kazakh Alexander Bublik has replaced Medvedev in the event, organizers said.

Medvedev, a two-time finalist at the tournament who is seeded 11th, and 17th seed Rublev are both scheduled to play their first singles matches on Friday.

CHALLENGER EVENT HALTED

Fallout from the conflict also led to the abrupt halt and cancellation of an ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday due to a security alert, causing players and tournament personnel to flee from ‌the courts to designated safe areas earlier.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an advocacy group for players, said the ATP Tour was offering players the option of a charter flight at 5,000 euros ($5,801) per person, paid out of pocket, to leave the country.

PTPA offered to pay half of the cost for the players and called on the ATP Tour to cover the rest.

"We are taking this step to ensure that no player is forced to choose between their safety and their financial stability," the PTPA said in a statement.

The ATP Tour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GAUFF'S COACH STRANDED

Coco Gauff said her coach Gavin MacMillan was among those stranded in the Middle East.

"He's currently stuck, and I don't know if he's going to make it," she told reporters at a press conference.

"I just want him to be safe. I don't know when he can leave and things like that. We are just taking it day by day with him."

Jack Draper, the Indian Wells defending champion, called the situation "very concerning."

"I was in Dubai last week. I managed to get away almost probably one of the last flights out," he said.

"I just hope the players and all the staff within the ATP are able to make it here. The main thing is that they're safe."

($1 = 0.8619 euros)