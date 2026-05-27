Medvedev rules out skipping French Open despite cruel deja vu

PARIS, May 26 : Daniil Medvedev was left to digest a seventh first-round defeat in 10 appearances at the French Open after a bruising five-set loss to Australian Adam Walton on Tuesday, but the Russian said he would never consider skipping the claycourt Grand Slam.

Medvedev fell to a topsy-turvy 6-2 1-6 6-1 1-6 6-4 defeat on Court Suzanne Lenglen and added that the latest setback in Paris might however force him to reconsider his schedule a week before the claycourt major.

"I want to play Grand Slams. I know that I'm in good shape and I can play well at Roland Garros, as well. I can. It's just tougher for me ... I'll always come here," Medvedev said.

"Maybe I should consider playing a tournament before. I usually don't do (that) before Grand Slams, but when it doesn't work, why not?

"So that's the only thing I will consider next year."

Medvedev's defeat also extended his struggles on the biggest stage following three opening exits at the majors last year, but he said he was still good enough to compete, even if the game has changed in recent years.

Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have led the way to show greater baseline intensity and physicality, making it harder for others like Medvedev to find their rhythm, especially on slower claycourts.

"I think I'm still usually good in Grand Slams," Medvedev insisted.

"Yes I can lose (in the) first round, but I don't think I've lost the ability to perform in Grand Slams. So I do think it can come back any moment, meaning at Wimbledon, for example.

"But again, if we talk in general about all the four Grand Slams, I think if we compared all four Grand Slams to five years ago, the game is different in these Grand Slams, and I don't think it suits me well.

"It's very tough for me to get the rhythm going. First round is the toughest one, and once I get through it, maybe I can do better."