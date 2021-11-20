Logo
Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening to reach Turin final
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 20, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semi final match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 20, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Norway's Casper Ruud shake hands after their semi final match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 20, 2021 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 20, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his semi final match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 20, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semi final match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
20 Nov 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 12:04AM)
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2.

Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Medvedev started strongly against Ruud, breaking early to take a 2-1 lead in the first set and dictating play from the back of the court as Ruud struggled to contend with his opponent's deep groundstrokes.

The Russian won 85per cent of his first-serve points as he wrapped up the opener in 42 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Medvedev racing into a 4-2 lead before closing out the match in 80 minutes, sending down 17 winners and making just 14 unforced errors in the one-sided victory.

The match marked world number two Medvedev's ninth win in a row at the ATP Finals and he improved his head-to-head record over Ruud to 3-0.

 

Source: Reuters

