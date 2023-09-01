Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open

Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev faces Christopher O'Connell of Australia on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev wins a point against Christopher O'Connell of Australia on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Christopher O'Connell of Australia hits to Daniil Medvedev on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Christopher O'Connell of Australia hits to Daniil Medvedev on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
01 Sep 2023 01:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Daniil Medvedev survived a late night U.S. Open scare on Thursday by taming Australian battler Christopher O'Connell 6-2 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows.

After strolling to a two-set lead Medvedev had looked headed for routine passage but in the end the third-seeded Russian needed all his resolve to push O'Connell to the exit.

The party atmosphere inside Louis Armstrong Stadium was starkly different from the last time Medvedev and O'Connell stood across from each other during the dark days of COVID-19 restrictions.

That 2020 second-round match, which O'Connell described as "eerie", was played in an empty arena with the exception of the players, their coaches and officials while Thursday's clash was electric, with roars erupting after almost every point.

Medvedev broke to open both the first and second sets and was in complete control until O'Connell tapped into the energy of the crowd that was now squarely in the Australian's corner.

With chants of, "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi" rising from the stands, O'Connell dug in to take the third set to a tiebreak when a shaky Medvedev double-faulted to hand him a well-deserved third set.

But Medvedev did not become the 2021 U.S. Open champion without surviving a few tests and used that experience to regroup, breaking O'Connell to go up 3-1 in the fourth and never letting the Australian back into the set.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.