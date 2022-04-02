Logo
Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev serves against Hubert Hurkacz (POL)(not pictured) in a men's singles quarterfinal in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev acknowledges the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Hubert Hurkacz (POL)(not pictured) in a men's singles quarterfinal in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
02 Apr 2022 08:43PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 08:43PM)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open.

"The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon," he said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

