Medvedev wins Dubai title with walkover
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 27, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his semi final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 27, 2026 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
28 Feb 2026 09:17PM
DUBAI, Feb 28 : Daniil Medvedev was awarded the Dubai Tennis Championships title after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to an injury he suffered in the semi-finals, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

Russian Medvedev was chasing a second title in Dubai after he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four, and the former world number one reached the final without dropping a set.

Griekspoor said after his straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev that he was struggling with a hamstring injury and would have retired had he lost the second set.

"Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery," Medvedev wrote on X.

Source: Reuters
