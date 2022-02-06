Meeting with Peng Shuai to go ahead but no details provided: IOC

BEIJING: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will proceed with a meeting with former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai during the Beijing Winter Olympics but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance, it said on Sunday (Feb 6).

The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

"We have always said there will be a meeting with her and there have been a series of calls leading up to this moment," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said.

"That has not changed. As the IOC President so eloquently said we will talk with her and it is up to her to say what will be said. I will not be giving any more details on that."

Peng said in December she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her and that the post she made had been misunderstood. Zhang has not commented on the matter.

Ahead of the Beijing Games, the IOC held several video calls with her and had announced a face-to-face meeting during the Feb 4 to Feb 20 Games.