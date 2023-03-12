Logo
Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England
Cricket - Second Twenty20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 12, 2023 Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates with Mehidy Hasan Miraz after taking the wicke of England's Jos Buttler REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England
Cricket - Second Twenty20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 12, 2023 Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Moeen Ali REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England
Cricket - Second Twenty20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 12, 2023 Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England
Cricket - Second Twenty20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 12, 2023 Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England
Cricket - Second Twenty20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 12, 2023 England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Afif Hossain REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
12 Mar 2023 09:32PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 09:32PM)
DHAKA : All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered with bat and ball as Bangladesh stunned world champions England by four wickets in a second successive upset to clinch the three-match Twenty20 series with a game to spare in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing 118 to win, the hosts got off to a disappointing start when they lost openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar for single-digit scores, before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy stitched together a 41-run partnership to get them back on track.

"In a tricky game like this it was important to keep our nerve. Shanto... Mehidy, a superb innings for the team," Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said.

Jofra Archer dismissed Mehidy and Afif Hossain to end with three wickets in his four overs, but Najmul (46) and Taskin Ahmed were able to chase down the target with seven balls to spare.

Archer's spell will be one of the few positives that England can take from the match as the speedster continues to improve after his return from a lengthy injury lay-off. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed also picked up a wicket apiece for England.

Earlier, England, who had never lost a T20I to Bangladesh before this series, had struggled with the bat from the outset and Dawid Malan (5) departed early before fellow opener Phil Salt was caught and bowled by Shakib on 25.

Ben Duckett top-scored for the visitors with a run-a-ball 28 but could not push on and was given little support as Mehidy (4-12) ripped through the middle order on a turning pitch.

"It was a different game of T20, credit to Bangladesh for out-playing us. No batter ever wants to get out but a tough wicket to start your innings on, we needed someone to stick with Ben Duckett," England captain Jos Buttler said.

"Outstanding bowling performance, creating pressure and defending a low score. Proud of everyone's efforts."

Ahmed scored 11 on his T20I debut as England ended on 117 - their eighth-lowest T20I total.

The third and final T20I will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

Source: Reuters

