Mekies move to Red Bull could be 'useful' for Hadjar

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium :Isack Hadjar reacted on Thursday to Laurent Mekies' promotion from Racing Bulls boss to Red Bull as replacement for Christian Horner by saying it could be "useful" for his own Formula One prospects.

The 20-year-old French rookie is a prime candidate to join four-times world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull in place of Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who has struggled to make an impact after moving up from Racing Bulls.

"If I had to work with him (Mekies), it would be easier, that's for sure. It would sound more familiar," Hadjar told reporters ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix when it was suggested his compatriot's move stood him in good stead.

"I can't hide it, it's useful. For sure. But we'll see. Twelve more races so I need to keep pushing. You're only as good as your last race."

Hadjar said he was driving the simulator at the team factory when he heard about Horner's surprise dismissal on July 9, with Alan Permane taking over from Mekies as Racing Bulls boss.

"It doesn't really change much for me at the moment," he continued. "Alan is someone I know really well before. He was always quiet, you don't see him often but he's been a big part of the team so far.

"He's been very close to Laurent, Laurent has built something very solid over the last two years and now he's just taking it (on). It doesn't change anything to the team or to my approach."

Hadjar, who has scored 21 points in 12 races this season with a best result of sixth in Monaco, said Mekies had been good to work with as someone from an engineering background.

"I think Laurent was really appreciated in the team. A bit of sadness obviously (to see him go)," he added.

Teammate Liam Lawson, who started the season at Red Bull and dropped back to Racing Bulls after two races to make way for Tsunoda, said the changes made little difference and he was focusing on the coming races.

"I don't think we have lost anything with regards to Alan filling his (Mekies') position but I think something that Laurent has been very, very good at is leading the team and having everybody around him, I guess having the motivation very high," he added.

"He was very, very good for that. Works very, very hard. He is (was) always here."

Lawson said Horner's departure had come as a surprise and he found out after a press release was issued. He said he exchanged texts with the Briton subsequently.

"I'm sure the communication with Laurent will stay as it has been because he's somebody that is very supportive...but in terms of what it means for my future, I honestly don't know at this point," he added.