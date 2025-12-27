Melbourne test hero Tongue says he considered retirement due to injuries

Dec 27 : Josh ‌Tongue considered retiring when injuries sidelined him for long spells a few years ago but the England fast bowler was happy he persevered after guiding his side to a four-wicket win in the fourth Ashes test against Australia in Melbourne.

Tongue claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings to help skittle Australia for 152 with best figures of 5-45, and then triggered a batting collapse in ‌the second innings with fellow pacer Gus Atkinson leaving the ‌pitch due to injury.

"It's what dreams are made of," Tongue said after being named the player of the match.

"Obviously waking up on Boxing Day, there were a few nerves. But to get a 'fifer' and get my name on the honours board, it's a really special feeling."

The 28-year-old is no stranger to lengthy periods out of action having suffered from thoracic outlet ‍syndrome early in his career - a condition where the nerves or blood vessels between the neck and shoulder are compressed.

He ruptured his right pectoral muscle in 2023 and then tore his hamstring, before returning to fitness at the start of 2025 to make his competitive comeback for ​the national team.

Tongue missed the ‌first two tests Down Under, but replaced Atkinson in the third, impressing with a four-wicket spell in the second innings in Adelaide.

"I'm 100 per cent glad I stuck with ​the sport," added Tongue.

"I was in a tough situation with my body and stuff.

"I was potentially retiring, ⁠but I'm glad that I put ‌in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket and now playing for ​England. It's what I've always wanted to do."

Tongue's heroics helped bring England's first test victory in Australia in 15 years, after Andrew Strauss's team thumped the ‍hosts by an innings and 83 runs in the fifth test in Sydney during the ⁠2010-11 series.

Australia have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and have already secured the urn. The two ​teams will play the ‌fifth and final test in Sydney starting on January 3.