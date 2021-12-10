Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Men and women to compete on same course in Road World Championships time trial
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Men and women to compete on same course in Road World Championships time trial

Men and women to compete on same course in Road World Championships time trial

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Leuven, Belguim - September 26, 2021 General view of the pack in action during the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

10 Dec 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 05:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The 2022 road cycling world championships in the Australian city of Wollongong will see men and women compete on the same elite time trial course for the first time in the competition's history, cycling's world governing body said on Friday.

The championships will begin with the men's and women's elite time trials, which will both be held over the same distance and on the same course, said Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Time trials, a competition that pits cyclists against the clock to record the fastest time, are usually conducted over shorter distances for women.

"This is a first in the history of the UCI Road World Championships and is in line with the UCI's priority of promoting gender equality," the organising body said in a statement.

In the 2021 competition, the women's course took place over 30.3 km (18.8 miles), compared to the men's distance of 43.3 km.

The 2022 Road World Championships in Wollongong, a narrow coastal city located 68 km south of central Sydney, will take place on Sept. 18-25.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us