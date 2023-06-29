Logo
Mendy joins Saudi's Al-Ahli from Chelsea

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

29 Jun 2023 01:03AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 01:13AM)
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced on Wednesday (Jun28).

"The Lion of Teranga protects our goal," Al-Ahli said in a Twitter post.

Mendy joined Premier League Chelsea from Stade Rennais in 2020 and the 31-year-old played a pivotal role as the London club won their second Champions League title with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final in 2021.

Following the departure of Chelsea's German manager Thomas Tuchel, Mendy fell behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order under coaches Graham Potter and then Frank Lampard.

The Saudi Pro league has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema earlier this month, while the club also confirmed former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's move last week.

Source: Reuters

