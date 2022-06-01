Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Men's tennis has more appeal than women's, says French Open boss amid scheduling controversy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Men's tennis has more appeal than women's, says French Open boss amid scheduling controversy

Men's tennis has more appeal than women's, says French Open boss amid scheduling controversy

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2019. Amelie Mauresmo, coach of France’s Lucas Pouille, reacts during his second round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

01 Jun 2022 08:36PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 08:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Women's tennis is not as appealing as men's tennis at the moment, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said after questions were raised about the scheduling of the claycourt Grand Slam on Wednesday (Jun 1).

One night match has been on the programme every day at 9pm local time from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, potentially leaving spectators with no public transport to return home in case of a lengthy encounter.

It happened on Tuesday, when the Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic epic quarter-final clash finished around 1.15am. A few fans had actually left the court Philippe Chatrier before the end of the contest to catch the last metro.

The game was the ninth men's match out of 10 scheduled as a night session, raising more questions about how women have been getting the short stick at major tournaments.

In France, Amazon have the exclusive broadcasting right for that match through their Prime Video platform for a reported deal of 15 million euros (US$16.07 million) while public broadcaster France Television is reported to have paid 10 million.

"In this era that we are in right now, I don't feel - and as a woman, former women's player, I don't feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction, more attractivity - can you say that? Appeal? That's the general, for the men's matches," former two-time Grand Slam champion Mauresmo said.

In all four majors, women also traditionally kick off the day on the main showcourts at 11am - when TV audiences are at their lowest and most spectators are still making their way into the stadium.

It happened 18 times out of 20 at this year's French Open.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament without matches scheduled to start at night while at the US and Australian Opens, a full evening programme allows women to get their share of the limelight.

Asked about the scheduling of the night session, Mauresmo told reporters that it would have been "difficult" to give spectators with a single ticket for the evening to see only female players.

"This is what we wanted to showcase to spectators who had only one-match tickets, because some of them do," she said.

"It was more difficult to have, of course, a match, a night-session match with only female tennis players."

The women's tennis governing body, WTA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

tennis French Open

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us