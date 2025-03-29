Logo
Mensik cherishes Messi handshake ahead of clash with hero Djokovic
Mensik cherishes Messi handshake ahead of clash with hero Djokovic
Mar 28, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Jakub Mensik (CZE) celebrates after his match against Taylor Fritz (USA)(not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mensik cherishes Messi handshake ahead of clash with hero Djokovic
Mar 28, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (T-M) sits with his family in the stands during the match between Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Grigor Dmitrov (BUL)(both not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
29 Mar 2025 08:27PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2025 08:29PM)
Meeting Lionel Messi before the Miami Open semi-finals was just the boost Jakub Mensik needed, as the 19-year-old upset world number four Taylor Fritz on Friday to reach his first Masters 1000 final, where he will face Novak Djokovic.

Czech Republic's Mensik shook hands with Messi and thanked the Argentine soccer great by writing "Thx Leo" on a camera lens after securing the biggest win of his career.

"I was shaking his hand... kind of chilling with him a little bit. I didn't wash my hand before I stepped on the court, and probably that was the key for today," Mensik joked after beating Fritz 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4).

Saturday's final against Djokovic, who is bidding for a record 100th career title, pits Mensik against one of his heroes.

"My tennis inspiration is Novak Djokovic. Because of him, I started to play tennis. He's my biggest idol," Mensik told ATP Tour in an interview last year.

Djokovic beat Mensik in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters in October, the only time they have met on court.

Source: Reuters
