Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown

Nov 4 : Kimi Antonelli is basking in the afterglow of becoming Formula One's youngest world champion but his Mercedes team still have a constructors' title to win and they can do it in Sao Paulo this weekend.

The 20-year-old Italian and teammate George Russell have put Mercedes 126 points clear of Ferrari with four races to go, meaning Mercedes will be champions for the first time since 2021 if they can stretch their advantage by four points at Interlagos on Sunday.

"I'm just trying to gather my energies and focus, trying to give everything for these last races because we have still got to win the constructors' championship, and I want to try to finish very well," Antonelli, who clinched the title in Mexico last Sunday, told Reuters Television.

Four points more than Ferrari may sound easily achievable for the winners of 12 of 19 races but Ferrari have outscored Mercedes in the last four outings, despite shooting themselves in the foot in Mexico last weekend.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's first pole since 2023 could have been converted into a one-two win had he and teammate Charles Leclerc not clashed on the opening lap and opened the door to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won.

Leclerc will avoid immediate follow-up questions after he and wife Alexandra announced the birth on Tuesday of daughter Bianca. The Monegasque will miss Thursday's media day with Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic also replacing him in Friday's first practice.

VERSTAPPEN HAS THE MOMENTUM

Hamilton will be celebrating his 400th start at a circuit where, like Verstappen, he has won three times.

Both are on form, with four-time champion Verstappen winning three of the last four races - two from pole position - to catapult himself to second overall.

Brazil is the final leg of a triple-header of grands prix on successive weekends and unlike last year, when it was held as a sprint, will have a traditional weekend format. Conditions will still be unpredictable, with rain and sudden thunderstorms always a hazard.

"It's going to be a very special weekend. I'm very much looking forward to it because the support from Brazil in general has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year," said Antonelli.

The Italian will wear a special helmet in tribute to Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna, an idol who also raced with the number 12 on his car, and to mark the 35th anniversary of his emotional home victory at Interlagos.

The home crowd, always supportive of honorary Brazilian Hamilton, are sure to be even more appreciative of Antonelli after he spent time with Senna's family this week.

There will be two Brazilians in the race, with Formula Two championship leader Rafael Camara making his F1 debut at Haas after they dropped Esteban Ocon ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix and Gabriel Bortoleto at Audi.

Both Brazilians will be part of a mid-table battle, with seventh-placed Haas only four points clear of Audi.

Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad will also be wearing a special helmet, his one celebrating the Indian Diwali festival of lights in a nod to his Punjabi heritage.

American Colton Herta will again feature for Cadillac in a Friday practice that should finally secure the super licence he needs and could open the door to a race seat next season if the General Motors-backed team decide not to continue with Valtteri Bottas.