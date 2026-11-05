Logo
Logo

Sport

Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown

Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium alongside his car after finishing third in the race and clinching the 2026 Formula One World Championship REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli sits in his car after becoming the 2026 Formula One World Champion REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates with his team after finishing third in the race and clinching the 2026 Formula One World Championship REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
05 Nov 2026 05:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 4 : Kimi Antonelli is basking in the afterglow of becoming Formula One's youngest world champion but his Mercedes team still have a constructors' title to win and they can do it in Sao Paulo this weekend.

The 20-year-old Italian and teammate George Russell have put Mercedes 126 points clear of Ferrari with four races to go, meaning Mercedes will be champions for the first time since 2021 if they can stretch their advantage by four points at Interlagos on Sunday.

"I'm just trying to gather my energies and focus, trying to give everything for these last races because we have still got to win the constructors' championship, and I want to try to finish very well," Antonelli, who clinched the title in Mexico last Sunday, told Reuters Television.

Four points more than Ferrari may sound easily achievable for the winners of 12 of 19 races but Ferrari have outscored Mercedes in the last four outings, despite shooting themselves in the foot in Mexico last weekend.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's first pole since 2023 could have been converted into a one-two win had he and teammate Charles Leclerc not clashed on the opening lap and opened the door to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won.

Leclerc will avoid immediate follow-up questions after he and wife Alexandra announced the birth on Tuesday of daughter Bianca. The Monegasque will miss Thursday's media day with Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic also replacing him in Friday's first practice.

VERSTAPPEN HAS THE MOMENTUM

Hamilton will be celebrating his 400th start at a circuit where, like Verstappen, he has won three times.

Both are on form, with four-time champion Verstappen winning three of the last four races - two from pole position - to catapult himself to second overall.

Brazil is the final leg of a triple-header of grands prix on successive weekends and unlike last year, when it was held as a sprint, will have a traditional weekend format. Conditions will still be unpredictable, with rain and sudden thunderstorms always a hazard.

"It's going to be a very special weekend. I'm very much looking forward to it because the support from Brazil in general has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year," said Antonelli.

The Italian will wear a special helmet in tribute to Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna, an idol who also raced with the number 12 on his car, and to mark the 35th anniversary of his emotional home victory at Interlagos.

The home crowd, always supportive of honorary Brazilian Hamilton, are sure to be even more appreciative of Antonelli after he spent time with Senna's family this week.

There will be two Brazilians in the race, with Formula Two championship leader Rafael Camara making his F1 debut at Haas after they dropped Esteban Ocon ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix and Gabriel Bortoleto at Audi.

Both Brazilians will be part of a mid-table battle, with seventh-placed Haas only four points clear of Audi.

Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad will also be wearing a special helmet, his one celebrating the Indian Diwali festival of lights in a nod to his Punjabi heritage.

American Colton Herta will again feature for Cadillac in a Friday practice that should finally secure the super licence he needs and could open the door to a race seat next season if the General Motors-backed team decide not to continue with Valtteri Bottas. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement