Mercedes driver Antonelli wrecks car in final practice
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 6, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during practice REUTERS/Mark Peterson

07 Mar 2026 10:48AM
MELBOURNE, March 7 : Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had a heavy crash in the final free practice session before qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, wrecking his car and leaving debris scattered over the Albert Park track.

Antonelli locked up at turn two and skidded hard into a barrier late in the session, leaving a front wheel bouncing away from the crash and team boss Toto Wolff wincing in the team garage.

The 19-year-old Italian said "I'm OK" over the team radio as a red flag halted the session.

Source: Reuters
