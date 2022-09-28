Logo
Mercedes extends partnership with Petronas
28 Sep 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 04:44PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : The Mercedes Formula One team said on Wednesday it will renew its title and technical partnership with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026.

Mercedes have won the constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010, though drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season.

"Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years' time," said CEO and team principal Toto Wolff.

"This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.

"From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions."

Wolff, Hamilton and Russell are in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Source: Reuters

