Mercedes F1 driver Antonelli unhurt in road accident near home

Feb 10 : Teenage Mercedes Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli was unhurt in a road accident near his home in San Marino at the weekend, the team said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Italian, whose team start pre-season testing in Bahrain on Tuesday, passed his driving test last year.

"Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino," the team said in a statement.

"The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported the Mercedes sports car hit a wall. It was not clear who was driving.

Mercedes teammate George Russell is the pre-season title favourite, with Antonelli hoping to take his first career grand prix win.