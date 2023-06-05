Logo
Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
Sport

Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 4, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during a pit stop REUTERS/Albert Gea/Pool

05 Jun 2023 02:43AM
Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes 10,000 euros ($10,705.00) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One's post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively at the Circuit de Catalunya, the team's first double podium of the season.

The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the 'parc ferme' area "in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure".

The procedure states that "driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded."

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

Source: Reuters

