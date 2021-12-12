Logo
Mercedes protest after Verstappen beats Hamilton to F1 title
Sport

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks dejected after finishing second in the race and the world championship Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili

12 Dec 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:56PM)
Mercedes protested on Sunday after Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and beat their seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world title.

The team, who still secured the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, protested an alleged breach of the sporting regulations when the safety car was deployed late in the race.

A statement from the governing FIA said Mercedes had protested "against the classification established at the end of the competition".

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

