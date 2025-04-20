Mercedes 'super-happy' with F1 lineup and no talks with Max

JEDDAH :Mercedes are 'super-happy' with their Formula One driver line-up and have had no conversation with Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen about a switch, team boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday.

The Austrian told Sky Sports television at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that George Russell, out of contract at the end of the year, was doing a top job and was on the same level as the Dutch driver.

"I always say I don't flirt outside if I'm happy in the relationship on a professional level," said Wolff of his drivers.

"I'm super happy with the line-up we have, I couldn't wish for anything better. Max is at Red Bull, we haven't had a conversation, we are continuing our trajectory."

Wolff said Russell, who is fourth in the championship but still within striking distance of McLaren's leader Lando Norris, was delivering.

"He's been performing in the car to the maximum and is doing great. George is on Max's level," he said.

Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli, 18, has also made headlines as the youngest F1 driver to lead a race and set the fastest lap.

Verstappen's future has been much discussed since Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko said the team were concerned that the 27-year-old, who has exit clauses, could leave at the end of the season.

Wolff spoke several times of his interest in signing Verstappen last season, when he was looking for a replacement for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Friday that Verstappen would be at Red Bull next season. The champion, winner in Japan and third in the standings, said he was not thinking about his future.