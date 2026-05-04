Mercedes up for Formula One returning to V8 engines in 2030, says Wolff

MIAMI, May 4 : Mercedes would be "absolutely up for" Formula One switching to V8 engines from 2030 or 2031 but the sport must remain connected to the real world, according to motorsport director and team boss Toto Wolff.

The head of the governing FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said at the Miami Grand Prix that the switch from the current crop of 1.6 litre V6 hybrid power units would happen, by 2031 at the latest and even without the approval of manufacturers.

The units used at present are split roughly 50-50 between electric and combustion power.

Speaking after Kimi Antonelli won Sunday's race for Mercedes, the team's fourth triumph in four races this season, Wolff sounded positive about the plan.

"Long term, I think from a Mercedes standpoint we are open to engine regulations," said the Austrian.

"We love V8s. That has only great memories. From our perspective it's a real Mercedes engine, it revs high. And then how do we make it? How do we give enough energy from the battery side to not lose connection to the real world?

"If we swing 100 per cent combustion then we're looking a bit ridiculous in 2031 or 2030. So we need to consider that. Make it simpler and make it a mega engine."

"ABSOLUTELY UP FOR IT"

Ben Sulayem had said a future V8 would have "very, very minor electrification" but Wolff suggested it would be possible to get 800hp from the combustion engine and then "400 on top" in terms of electric energy.

"We're absolutely up for it," continued Wolff.

"As long as those discussions happen in a structured way, people are being given consideration and taken on board. We recognise the financial realities of OEMs (manufacturers) these days...but if it's well-planned and executed then we, Mercedes, count us in to come back with a real racing engine."

Mercedes supply four teams, Ferrari three and Red Bull two in partnership with Ford while Honda and Audi have one each. General Motors are planning to make their own engine for Cadillac, who currently race with Ferrari units.

The new engine era has seen plenty of overtaking, with Wolff saying the Miami race was a good advertisement for the sport, but critics have highlighted what they see as the artificiality of the racing with drivers starting the season having to "lift and coast" as they managed energy recharge.

The rules were tweaked before Sunday's grand prix to address concerns, with drivers also highlighting safety issues, and the racing appeared to have gone down well with the global audience.

Formula One most recently used the raucous V8 engines from 2006 to 2013, when they were replaced by the far quieter and more complicated 1.6 litre V6 turbocharged hybrid units.

The high-revving Cosworth V8 DFV engine was a staple in the sport from the 1960s to the early 1980s.