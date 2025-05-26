'Merci Rafa': Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal's reign

PARIS :Roland Garros opened with tears, chants and a sea of brick-red T-shirts reading 'Merci Rafa' as the French Open paid an emotional tribute on Sunday to Rafael Nadal, the man who conquered its courts like no other.

On the anniversary of the day he first walked on to the court 20 years ago for a second-round match against Xavier Malisse, Nadal returned as a hero to be celebrated by a crowd that has always embraced him as one of their own.

As part of the moving ceremony, organisers unveiled a permanent tribute — Nadal’s footprint set into the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, a lasting mark to honour the 14-times champion who retired from tennis last year.

Ten thousand 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts turned the stands into a living canvas, while high in the upper tiers, fans in white shirts formed a mosaic: 'RAFA' flanked by hearts and the characters '14 RG'.

As 6 p.m. ticked past, the crowd sent Mexican waves rippling through the stadium, chanting “Rafa! Rafa!” and warming up to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees — a nod to the fighting spirit that defined the Spaniard’s career.

Then, dressed in a sleek black suit and shirt, Nadal appeared to a standing ovation.

He quietly watched a short film retracing his French Open story, leaning on a lectern, while, in the stands, a woman was seen wiping tears from her partner’s cheeks. Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek stood shoulder to shoulder with the crowd, both wearing the tribute shirt.

When the film ended, a three-minute ovation swelled up and tears rolled down Nadal's cheeks.

"Merci beaucoup," he began in French, his voice cracking. “I don't know where to start after playing on that court for the last 20 years, after enjoying, suffering, winning, losing and especially after having felt so many feelings every time I've had the chance to be here."

Switching to English, he spoke of his battles, injuries and resilience. “I could barely walk in 2004 due to my foot injury. I climbed to the top of the court on crutches and I wanted to come back the following year.”

In 2005, Nadal effectively made his debut. And his reign started.

In Spanish, he thanked his family, his long-time coaches, friends and sponsors, making sure to mention his childhood rival Richard Gasquet, who is playing his final French Open this year, and his grandmothers, aged 94 and 92, who were watching from the stands.

More chants of “Rafa! Rafa!” interrupted his words. Nadal smiled through his tears and turned to his uncle and mentor Toni Nadal.

“Toni, you’re the reason why I’m here. You dedicated a great part of your life to make me suffer, laugh and push my limits. It wasn’t easy but it was worth it. My infinite gratitude for all the sacrifices you made for me.”

After a brief reunion with the unsung heroes at Roland Garros, notably his drivers, Nadal was joined on court by Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, reforming the famous Big Four one last time.

They shared knowing glances, a few private words.

“After all these years fighting for everything, it’s incredible how time changes your perspective,” Nadal told them. “Completely different when you finish your career.”

He also addressed the nation that had adopted him.

"Merci la France, merci Paris," he said.

"You have given me emotions and moments I could never have imagined... You cannot know how gratifying it is to be loved here. You made me feel like one more Frenchman. I will no longer be able to play in front of you but my heart and my memories will always remain tied to this magical place and to its people."