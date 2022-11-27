Logo
Mbappe fires France into last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark
Sport

27 Nov 2022 02:16AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 02:35AM)
DOHA : Kylian Mbappe crowned an exhilarating individual performance with two second-half goals to make champions France the first side into the last 16 of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday.

France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

France take on Tunisia and Denmark meet Socceroos in the final round on Wednesday, with the Danes needing a win to advance.

"The first objective has been achieved," French coach Didier Deschamps said of their qualification in a post-match TV interview. "This group is strong, solid and wants to achieve great things."

Having lost twice to Denmark during the recent Nations League campaign, the French started cautiously. But it was not long before they realised there were opportunities to be had by taking on the Danish wing backs.

Ousmane Dembele tormented Joakim Maehle and a wave of excitement swept around the stadium, which is made out of 974 recycled shipping containers, every time Mbappe got one-on-one with Rasmus Kristensen on the other flank.

The first half saw France enjoy the better chances as Adrien Rabiot went close with a header and Denmark were forced into a number of last-ditch blocks, but the Danes did go close with an Andreas Cornelius shot that flew just wide.

Their defensive resilience was not to last and Mbappe put the French ahead in the 61st minute, crowning a superb high-speed French counter with a bouncing first-time finish from Theo Hernandez's clever pull-back.

Always a danger from set pieces, Andreas Christensen put the Danes level seven minutes later, stealing in behind the defence and stooping to head home.

Neither side seemed content with a draw and Rabiot fired a spectacular volley over in the 80th minute, and a minute later Denmark substitute Martin Braithwaite fired a first-time effort of his own just wide of the near post.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Mbappe popped up in the 86th minute at the far post to cushion home an Antoine Griezmann cross from close range to restore the lead to send the travelling French fans into raptures.

Denmark threw everything forward looking for a second equaliser, leaving acres of space at the back, but their late attacks lacked precision and the French held on for the win that put them through.

Source: Reuters

