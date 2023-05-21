Logo
Merino and Sorloth give Real Sociedad 2-1 win at Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 20, 2023 Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino in action with FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong REUTERS/Albert Gea
Merino and Sorloth give Real Sociedad 2-1 win at Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 20, 2023 Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth in action with FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong REUTERS/Albert Gea
21 May 2023 05:58AM
Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth scored in each half to earn Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Barcelona on Saturday, handing the LaLiga champions their first home defeat of the season on a day when they were celebrating their title triumph.

With the league title in the bag, there was an end-of-season feel at Camp Nou as the fans waited to see the post-game celebrations when Barca would lift the LaLiga trophy.

However, Real Sociedad made sure it would not go all Barca's way as they got in-front quickly, with Merino scoring with a tidy finish in the fifth minute.

They extended their lead with Sorloth in the 72nd minute and Robert Lewandowski headed in a consolation for Barcelona from close-range in the 90th minute.

With three games left, fourth-placed Real Sociedad moved on to 65 points and tightened their grip on the last Champions League qualification spot, five points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal who beat Girona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona have an unassailable 14-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, who play at Valencia on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are third on 69 points.

Source: Reuters

