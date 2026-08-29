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Mertens joins Parry in Monterrey final after rallying past Bartunkova
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Mertens joins Parry in Monterrey final after rallying past Bartunkova

Mertens joins Parry in Monterrey final after rallying past Bartunkova

Tennis - WTA 500 - Monterrey Open - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - August 28, 2026 Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

29 Aug 2026 12:20PM
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Aug 29 : Belgian second seed Elise Mertens recovered from a set down to beat Czech Nikola Bartunkova 1-6 6-4 6-2 at the Monterrey Open on Friday, setting up a final showdown with Diane Parry in the WTA 500 hardcourt tune-up event ahead of the U.S. Open.

Frenchwoman Parry, 23, earlier upset American fifth seed Ann Li 7-6(7) 6-4 in two hours and three minutes in the first semi-final to book her place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Bartunkova made a blistering start, breaking Mertens in the opening game before racing to a 4-1 lead. The 20-year-old secured a second break and never allowed Mertens a route back, closing out the set 6-1 after breaking serve for a third time in the final game.

After being outplayed in the opening set, Mertens battled back in the second from a 3-0 deficit. The 30-year-old turned the tide by breaking in three consecutive return games and winning six of the final seven games to take the set 6-4 and draw level.

Mertens carried that momentum into the decider, securing an early break for a 2-1 lead. She tightened her grip on the contest with another break in a marathon seventh game before serving out the set 6-2 to complete the comeback victory.

The U.S. Open women's singles main draw begins on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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