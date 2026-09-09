Messi agrees deal to purchase Spanish second-tier side Eldense

Sept 9 : Spanish second-division side C.D. Eldense said on Wednesday that Argentine great Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle to become the club's new owner.

The Inter Miami forward is close to completing a deal to purchase 100 per cent of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.

Messi, 39, is poised to become the majority owner of a second club in Spain, after the purchase of UE Cornella in Spain's fifth tier on April 16 earlier this year.

He is also set to receive a stake in current club Inter Miami after the expiry of his playing contract. Reports in Spain on Tuesday said the deal to purchase Eldense is expected to be completed in the coming days.

"At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD)," Eldense told Reuters.

The club were unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal. TH Soluciones Group have also been contacted for comment.

Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October. Eldense have risen to the second tier of Spanish football after years spent in the regional divisions.