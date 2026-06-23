Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

ARLINGTON: Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer when he netted both goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in Group J in Dallas on Monday (Jun 22) to confirm the holders' place in the last 32.

Messi took his total to 18 World Cup goals when he netted in the 38th and 95th minutes having earlier missed from the penalty spot as Argentina secured their second win to move on to six points.

His first strike took him past Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history and his second ensured he moved past Marta's 17 goals in the women's tournament, which had stood as the overall record.

The Inter Miami playmaker, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, showed few signs of slowing down when he claimed his fourth and fifth goals in two matches so far at the finals.

That was despite showing a familiar weakness from 12 yards when he squandered an eighth-minute opportunity to move past Klose's mark, which he had matched with a hat-trick against Algeria last Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez had been scythed down as he burst into the area by a combination of Stefan Posch and Xaver Schlager although referee Amin Omar needed to view the pitchside monitor before awarding the penalty that Messi dragged wide.

That was the third World Cup penalty miss of Messi's career, the first coming against Iceland in Russia in 2018 and the second versus Poland four years later.