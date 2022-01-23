Logo
Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - December 22, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

23 Jan 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:49AM)
PARIS: Lionel Messi will make his comeback for Paris St Germain against Stade de Reims on Sunday after fully recovering from COVID-19, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday.

The Argentine forward has not played this year after getting infected during the European winter break.

"He trained well during the week with the squad and I'm happy he's back with us," Pochettino told a news conference.

"He'll be in the squad tomorrow."

Pochettino added that French forward Kylian Mbappe would also be included in the squad after nursing a groin injury.

"I'm happy with the way it went. We'll see if he can start or not," the Argentine said.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 50 points from 21 games, 11 head of second-placed Nice.

Source: Reuters

