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Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash
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Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash

Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato

28 Jun 2026 08:58AM
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DALLAS, June 27 : Lionel Messi starts on the bench as Argentina take on Jordan in their final Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday with coach Lionel Scaloni making nine changes to the side that defeated Austria in their previous match.

* Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez are the only players to remain in the lineup from the 2-0 win over Austria when Argentina sealed their place in the last 32.

* Jordan have made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Algeria in their previous match, a result that eliminated them from their first World Cup.

* Forward Mousa Altamari starts on the bench, replaced by Ali Azaizeh, while Odeh Fakhoury comes in ahead of Mahmoud Almardi

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Teams:

Jordan: Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abudahab, Yazan Alarab, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Alrawabdeh, Mohannad Abutaha, Nizar Alrashdan, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Azaizeh

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez

Source: Reuters
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