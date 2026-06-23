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Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal
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Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Austria - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

23 Jun 2026 01:44AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:56AM)
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June 22 : Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history on Monday, netting his 17th tournament goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina captain moved level with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals in the women's tournament had stood as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of the 2026 edition.

Messi crowned a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Facundo Medina's low cross.

The goal put Argentina ahead in their second Group J match as the South American side sought to secure a place in the knockout stage after opening their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

Source: Reuters
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