Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica

Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal against Jamaica during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal on a penalty kick during the second half against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) plays the ball against Jamaica forward Dameon Lowe (17) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (9) celebrates his goal with forward Lautaro Martinez (22) against Jamaica during the first half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
28 Sep 2022 11:11AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 11:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Second-half substitute Lionel Messi scored two late goals as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute when Lautaro Martinez dribbled past Jamaican defenders in the box before finding Julian Alvarez, who coolly tapped the ball home.

Messi was reported to be suffering flu-like symptoms before the match and came off the bench in the 56th minute, scoring his first when he drove past several defenders and hammered home with four minutes remaining.

He added his second from a free kick three minutes later to extend Argentina's unbeaten streak to 35 matches.

One fan came onto the pitch late on and Messi signed the shirtless intruder's back before he was hauled away by security.

Messi, who also scored twice in a 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami on Friday, is looking to lead Argentina to their third World Cup title and first since 1986.

They have one more tune-up against United Arab Emirates on Nov. 16 before they begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.