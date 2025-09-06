Messi doubtful over playing in 2026 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES -Lionel Messi cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 World Cup after his double in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers.

Despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina's early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.

"In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I'd play in a World Cup at 39. It's nine months away, which is close, but it's a long time as well," Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night's game.

"I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.

"When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I'm not feeling well, I really struggle, I'd rather not be playing, so we'll see," Messi added, when asked about his fitness.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo. Writing by Angelica Medina. Editing by Carlos Calvo Pacheco and Andrew Cawthorne)