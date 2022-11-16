Logo
Sport

Messi eager to enjoy World Cup, says Argentina coach Scaloni
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina Training - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina press conference - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 15, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
16 Nov 2022 02:23AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 02:23AM)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi is relishing the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday as he prepares the team for their warm-up clash with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Argentina are looking to win their third world title and first since 1986 and Paris St Germain forward Messi will be expected to play a key role in their campaign.

"I see him as always... eager to enjoy the World Cup," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.

"He knows how to play wearing this jersey. He's enjoying his team mates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process."

Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for the tournament in Qatar and Scaloni said it would be difficult to replace him.

"Football-wise there's no similar player in the team," Scaloni said. "But it'll depend on what each match requires."

Scaloni said Marcos Acuna will be assessed ahead of the game against the UAE as he is carrying a calf problem.

The friendly will be Argentina's last test before their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22.

They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Source: Reuters

