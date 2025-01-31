Messi eyes 2026 World Cup, Argentina coach Scaloni says

Argentina great Lionel Messi wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, but is too early to make any official announcements, his national coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday.

Scaloni, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, explained the 37-year-old record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner's desire to remain in the squad.

"The first thing to say is that both he and his teammates are aware that there is a reasonable amount of time left and that he and everyone else are keen to play in the World Cup," Scaloni told DSPORTS.

"We will have to wait and see how things develop. He (Messi) knows what we are thinking and he is the most intelligent of us all," the coach added.

Scaloni also spoke about former Argentina forward Angel Di Maria's decision to retire from international football after winning his second Copa America trophy last year.

"From what he said, it is over. And in the best possible way. If he had written his film, his book, his football story, I don't think he would have written it as well as he ended it," Scaloni said.