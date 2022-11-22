Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup

'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea
'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea
'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea
22 Nov 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN: Argentine captain Lionel Messi said he feels good ahead of their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what is likely to be his last World Cup.

"I feel very good physically, I think I'm in a great moment, both personally and physically and I don't have any problems," said Messi, who did light training away from his team mates on Saturday, told a news conference on Monday.

"I heard that they said I trained differently. It was because I had a knock but there is nothing strange (happening). It was just a precaution."

The 35-year-old, who in Qatar will be playing his fifth World Cup, added that he did not prepare differently for the tournament which for the first time is being played in November and December.

"I didn't do anything special," the forward said.

"I took care of myself and worked as I have done all my career, knowing that this is a special moment, as this is probably my last World Cup, my last chance to achieve this great dream that I have, that we all have."

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.