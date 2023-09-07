Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday.

Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are also among the nominees.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated this year.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain to World Cup glory last month.

The awards for the best men's and women's player in the world will be presented on Oct 30.