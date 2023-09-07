Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

07 Sep 2023 03:03AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2023 03:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday.

Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are also among the nominees.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated this year.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain to World Cup glory last month.

The awards for the best men's and women's player in the world will be presented on Oct 30.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.