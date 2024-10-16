Logo
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia

Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 15, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Bolivia's Gabriel Villamil REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 15, 2024 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 15, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their sixth goal and completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 15, 2024 Argentina's Enzo Fernandez in action with Bolivia's Gabriel Villamil REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to 6-0 win over Bolivia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 15, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their sixth goal and completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
16 Oct 2024 10:17AM
BUENOS AIRES : Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and had a hand in two more goals as Argentina crushed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.

Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

Argentina controlled the second half and substitute Thiago Almada added a fourth from Nahuel Molina's pass in the 70th minute before Messi scored twice late on to cap a terrific performance.

Copa America winners Argentina top the standings on 22 points, three clear of Colombia.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Reuters

