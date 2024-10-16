Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina hammer Bolivia 6-0

BUENOS AIRES :Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat-trick and had a hand in two more goals as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in front of an adoring home crowd at the Monumental stadium on Tuesday.

Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.

Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, with Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

Lionel Scaloni's side controlled the second half and looked like they had extended their lead through Nicolas Otamendi, only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

Substitute Thiago Almada did make it 4-0, however, scoring from Nahuel Molina's pass in the 70th minute with the venue transformed into an Argentine party.

Messi, 37, gave fans more reason to celebrate in the closing moments, beating two Bolivia defenders before unleashing a fierce shot past Viscarra to score his second.

Messi needed only two more minutes to complete the hat-trick, joining Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with the most in men's internationals, the Argentine skipper scoring with a left-footed drive to take his tally to 112 goals for his country.

"It's really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name," Messi said.

"This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I'm here, I feel like a kid because I'm comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I'll keep enjoying it."

Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points, having returned to winning ways after losing to Colombia last month and drawing with Venezuela last week.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.